'Deeply sad news' - body of man who went missing after jet-skiing incident on Lough Erne found

A major search operation was launched on Sunday after a man was reported missing in Co Fermanagh's Lough Erne following an incident involving a jet ski.

A second man was rescued from the water. The incident happened in the waters of Lower Lough Erne at Muckross Bay, where there is a public slipway and jetty.

Locals said they believed the missing man was visiting the area from the North Down area.

Searches continued on Monday.

The Community Rescue Service Belfast confirmed this afternoon that the search had come to a "sad conclusion".

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time," it said in a Facebook post.

DUP leader Arlene Foster added: "This is deeply sad news. Will be thinking of those involved and their families. Thank you to those involved in the search and rescue, who worked so tirelessly to help find those missing."

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said that will be widespread grief following a body being recovered from Lough Erne.

Mrs Barton said: “It is with profound sadness, that I understand a body has been recovered near Muckross Bay, Kesh. This will mark a period of great grief for the next of kin. It would appear that what had started out as an exciting afternoon on a jet ski unfortunately has now ended with a fatality.

“At this very difficult time my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family together with those of the rescued jet skier.

“Once again given the unpredictable conditions of inland waterways I would appeal that those using the loughs, exercise all safety precautions and also check the expected changes in the weather conditions .”

"I again re-iterate my thanks to those in the emergency services who helped following this incident."

Police confirmed a body of a man was recovered from Lough Erne on Monday evening.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course. Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time," a spokeswoman said.

