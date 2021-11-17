‘Deeply hurtful’ that Mother and Baby homes compensation package creates ‘hierarchy of survivors’, says Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald has led attacks on the Government’s new €800 million compensation package for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes, part of a promised wider programme of State action.

She was joined by her party spokesman on children, Kathleen Funchion TD, who said she had been inundated with calls from survivors who are outraged at the government’s proposals because many of their babies are excluded.

A threshold of six months’ residency is required for the redress scheme, whereas many newborns were swiftly adopted, some to parents who paid handsomely for the privilege.

“The exclusion of infants who spent less than six months in a Mother and Baby or County Home from accessing an enhanced medical card or redress demonstrates to me that survivors have not been listened to,” Ms Funchion said.

“I support them completely in their view that this scheme is an insult to them.”

A spokesman for the Minister, Roderic O’Gorman, said however that he had consulted extensively with survivors and there were many forms of redress. One was access to full, unexpurgated birth information, and a Bill to confer this was being progressed as a priority.

Meanwhile the Minister apologised on RTÉ Morning Ireland for his insensitivity in suggesting that adoptees were not traumatised because, as babies, they would have “no memory” of being born into an institution and taken from their mothers, even where maternal consent may have appeared to have been freely given.

Mary Lou McDonald said that despite the widespread rejection of the report of the Commission of Investigation in January this year, the Government has based its redress scheme on its findings.

She told the Taoiseach Micheál Martin that survivors and families had been consistent in the demand for inclusive redress, one that recognised the human rights abuse of forced family separation.

“The Government has ignored the mothers and their children on both fronts. It is deeply hurtful that the Government has created a hierarchy of survivors, taking the view that some mothers and their children suffered less than others,” she said.

“There are women in the courts this very week seeking to right the wrongs of the commission’s report, but rather than hear those voices, the Government has doubled down on the failures of the Commission,” she said.

The Taoiseach said the McDonald statement was simply not true. Minister O'Gorman and the Government had gone well beyond the recommendations of the Commission, he insisted.

He admitted however: “ Not everybody will be satisfied with the entirety of the scheme.”

But he said it went further than the further recommendations of an interdepartmental group which studied the issue as well. “All mothers will receive a payment in respect of what happened,” he said.

There was also an action plan containing 22 actions, including most importantly access to information and tracing, Mr Martin added. Ground-breaking legislation would allow people access to their birth information.

Meanwhile Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit, who was born in a Mother and Baby Home in 1967, said it was “absolutely shocking” that children who were boarded out were also excluded, along with those who were in the institutions for less than six months.

“Many of the circumstances in which people were boarded out were quite horrific and terribly tragic. To exclude them is absolutely unacceptable. The Government better rethink,” he said.

He said it was not acceptable that there should be arbitrary cut off dates for redress.

That completely fails to take into account the individual circumstances and trauma that people may have suffered,” he said.



