‘Deep down we always hoped Barry would be found alive. It wasn’t to be’

It was a phone call the Coughlan family had been hoping for and dreading for the past 17 years.

It came on Wednesday evening, three weeks ago.

Barry, Donna’s only sibling, had disappeared after a night out in Crosshaven in 2004. He was last seen outside the Moonduster Inn in the early hours of May 1 and his car – a Toyota Corolla with the licence plate 98 C 18625 – was parked nearby.

The car was never found after he disappeared without a trace.

“I felt weak when the call came through,” Donna told the Irish Independent. “It was such a shock to hear that a car had been found. I was hoping it could be Barry, but I couldn’t believe it really.

“Then I got another call that basically I need to go to my mum and dad, that this was serious. Then I knew it was real, that it wasn’t just a maybe, that it was serious.”

During a training exercise on a stretch of water near Crosshaven, members of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSR) made a shocking discovery. They were testing the unit’s new €10,000 side-scanning sonar device when it detected a submerged “item of interest” near the Hugh Coveney Pier.

The scene was preserved as the Garda Water Unit conducted a search operation, later confirming the presence of a Toyota.

Donna (42) is 18 months older than Barry.

“It was a pure accident that the car was found,” she said. “From what I can gather, if it was 18 months ago, the equipment Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery had wouldn’t have found the car and to them we will be eternally grateful.”

After a phone call from gardaí telling them a Toyota car had been found, the Coughlan family rallied together for support. Donna stayed at home with her parents, Jim and Marie, while her husband Kieran went to the pier.

“I couldn’t face it,” Donna said. “It would be real if I went there and saw the activity. It was easier not to. I just stayed with my mum and dad and waited. It took them 13 hours to get the car out of the water, and that’s a very long time to be waiting on news, the sitting and the waiting and not knowing if he was in the car or not. That was the worst part. How could we have carried on if he wasn’t there?”

On the Thursday night, the car was removed from the water and it was confirmed it belonged to Barry. It was taken away for forensic examination, and on the Friday morning gardaí arrived at the Coughlan family home to tell them the skeletal remains of a male had been found inside.

“They had our DNA samples, so tests had to be done,” said Donna. “We thought it would take months, but we know the gardaí did a lot of work behind the scenes here to get this done quickly for us so that it wouldn’t be any more traumatic than what it is and we are very grateful.

“Last weekend, we were told that DNA confirmed the remains were Barry. We were heartbroken. It was just terrible. To be honest, the last three weeks have been worse than the last 17 years. Once the car was found, our hope was gone forever. Sometimes not knowing is better than knowing when something like this happens. Deep down we always wanted to find him alive, but that wasn’t to be.”

The siblings shared a close bond, and Donna has dedicated much of the past 17 years of her life trying to find him.

“I loved him with all my heart,” she said. “I know every family member says that. I never gave up looking for him.

“I would be a very private person, but I put myself out there on the TV doing appeals. It was totally out of my comfort zone, but I would have done anything to find Barry.

“When he went missing at the start, it took a while to come to terms with it. We knew ourselves when he didn’t come back after a few days that something was wrong, but deep down there was this hope that he had made another life somewhere, even though there was no reason for him to do any of that.

“I knew he wouldn’t do anything intentional to hurt us. After a while, you get a new routine and you learn to live and hope. You carry on. All that’s gone now. We have to start a new life now again. We always had sadness because he was always the missing piece, but this is different now. This is real grief now.”

In the midst of their grief, the Coughlan family must also come to terms with the fact Barry was found close to where he was last seen. Despite exhaustive river searches involving boats and divers at the time, he and his car were never found.

“We are devastated to know that he was there the whole time, but it’s nobody’s fault,” Donna said.

“That area was searched many times, but this time it’s a case of technology and time.

“The gardaí have been good to us from the start and throughout the past 17 years, and they did everything they possibly could to find him and help us find him. This can perhaps give other families hope.

“I just hope other families will get answers like we did.”

On Thursday, during a private burial attended by immediate family, Barry was laid to rest. “It was a very small gathering and it was the only way we could do this as a family because we are hanging by a thread,” Donna said.

“I am in contact with a lot of families who have missing loved ones, and some of them have brothers and sisters missing. It doesn’t feel good for me at the moment, but I know they would swap with me in the morning to be in my position.”