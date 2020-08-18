Dedicated garda unit policing Dublin during Covid-19 pandemic axed

A dedicated garda unit policing Dublin during the Covid-19 pandemic has been axed with Garda management saying it is being cut due to the easing of restrictions.

The country "returning to a form of normality" has also been cited as a reason for the cessation of the full-time public order unit, despite further restrictions expected to be introduced by the Government today.

Since March over 100 gardai had been attached to the unit patrolling key locations in the capital to protect life and property as well as maintaining law and order.

At the time Garda Headquarters said the deployment of the full-time unit was not a significant escalation in policing but prudent in the current climate of potential public unease and disquiet due to the current pandemic.

However, senior gardai have now informed its members that they will be returning to their original stations and that the unit is being discontinued.

In an email sent by Garda management it was stated that "due to the phased easing of restrictions and progression of society in returning to a form of normality" they were directing "the DMR Regional Public Order Unit cease on 18 August at 3am."

Officers were told that following this last shift this morning they will return to their original stations and that any public order requirements past today's date should be ignored.

Since March, 120 officers made up of Inspectors, Sergeants and rank-and-file members were attached to the unit full-time and tasked with patrolling the six garda divisions in the capital around the clock working in 12-hour shifts.

It's understood that their numbers were halved earlier this month before the decision was made yesterday to cease all of their operations.

Sources have said there is concern among gardai that the cessation of the unit will leave front line members exposed.

There have been high-profile incidents of mass brawls among youths in parts of Dublin in recent weeks which required the intervention of the DMR Regional Public Order Unit.

One source said that gardai on the front line have been left "extremely disappointed and disgruntled at losing such a vital back up" which was deemed to be a necessity for safety.

It's understood that public order units will still operate in Dublin but will not be carried out on a full-time basis with dedicated members.

The Garda press office has been contacted for comment.

Read More

Online Editors