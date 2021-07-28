Decision to end Dublin to Galway local bus service ‘will leave rural dwellers isolated’

Campaigners are pushing for a popular Bus Éireann Route between Galway and Dublin to be reinstated after it was cancelled and replaced with a new commercial service, bypassing rural towns.

The move comes as part of Bus Éireann’s plans to rationalise some of its non-subsidised commercial services.

Cancellation of the popular Galway-Dublin 20/X20 route has been heavily criticised as a blow to rural areas as the new private service will not stop at towns and villages along the route such as Craughwell, Loughrea, Aughrim, Moate, Kilbeggan, Kinnegad and Enfield.

To replace the service, the National Transport Authority has granted a licence for a new commercial service run by Aircoach, which will begin on Thursday, July 29.

The new service will run 10 departures a day, seven days a week and will stop at Maynooth, Athlone and Ballinasloe.

Bus Éireann said the decision was taken “following significant losses in 2020 and projected continuing losses over the next three years, resulting from the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel and transport”.

Bus Éireann said: “20/X20 route is a commercial service operated by the company under licence, and is not subsidised by the National Transport Authority.

“In these cases, NTA has no powers to refuse an application from an operator to reduce or withdraw services on a commercial route.”

It added that “having examined the Galway to Dublin corridor in detail, the NTA has determined that the removal of the Routes 20/X20 service will have very limited impact and no interventions are proposed at this time.”

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell said cancelling the Bus Éireann service is “wrong”, as it passes through rural areas with a high demand for public transport.

“Private services are not a replacement for the Bus Éireann Expressway routes, as these do not adequately serve smaller towns and villages along the routes,” she said.

“This service is a lifeline for so many people and their main form of transport to and from other parts of the country, in particular the cities of Dublin and Galway.

“This is a popular route passing through towns with high demand for public transport and it is disgraceful that this service has been ended.”

The Galway West TD criticised Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan for reducing public transport in the area, and said the Minister should be “increasing sustainable modes of transport, not cutting them.”

“At a time when we are being told to reduce our emissions and use public transport, this decision is totally counterintuitive and weakens the capacity of those in rural areas to take part,” she said.

Bus Éireann said the National Transport Authority is “responsible for securing the provision of subsidised public passenger transport services nationally. These services are delivered through public service obligation (PSO) contracts between the NTA and various public transport operators.

“In circumstances like this, where a commercial operator ceases or curtails services, the NTA examines whether a PSO exists to provide socially necessary but commercially unviable public transport services, in their place.

“Such examination includes an assessment of the demand for public transport services and options to either re-configure existing PSO services including Local Link services, or to competitively tender for the provision of services.”