Decision on whether Paschal Donohoe stays as Finance Minister after Taoiseach and Tánaiste swap jobs is ‘up to Coalition leaders’

A decision on whether Paschal Donohoe stays as Finance Minister – after the jobs of Taoiseach and Tánaiste are swapped – is entirely up to the Coalition leaders, three senior Fine Gael cabinet ministers have said.

The national coffers are currently jointly managed by Mr Donohoe in finance, and Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath in charge of public spending, since the three-party Coalition began life in June 2020.

Micheál Martin will relinquish the Taoiseach’s office to Leo Varadkar on December 15, and take the role of Tánaiste currently held by the Fine Gael leader.

Political sources – also backed up by Mr McGrath – say this job switch is linked to a similar reversal of roles involving Paschal Donohoe.

But there is evidence of pressure from Fine Gael to have Mr Donohoe stay as Finance Minister so he can continue as chairman of the 19-nation group which uses the euro. He was elected to this post in July 2020 making him the most influential Irish person in EU financial governance circles.

On radio early on Friday, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar pointed out that Mr Donohoe was rated as doing a very good job in the Eurogroup and that was beneficial to Ireland.

But speaking at the Fine Gael think-in ahead of the Dáil’s return, three Fine Gael ministers – Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, and Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris - said the three coalition leaders had yet to discuss the issue of rotating the two finance ministerial jobs.

Mr Coveney said pointing up Mr Donohoe’s good work on the Eurogroup must not be seen as pressurising for change in whatever arrangements may already have been agreed. He said nobody - other than the three coalition leaders - knew about “these arrangements.”

“My view is that I trust the leaders to make a sensible decision on this issue,” Mr Coveney said.

He avoided comment on speculation that Micheál Martin may move to his own job in foreign affairs after an extensive re-shuffle in December but stressed he would like to stay in his current role.

Ms Humphreys also stressed that Paschal Donohoe had done an excellent job in the Eurogroup. “But again it’s a matter for the leaders to decide and that’s the way it will be,” she said.

Simon Harris said praising Mr Donohoe must not be equated with Fine Gael pressure of any kind.

He said he and his colleagues did not know what job allocation arrangements had been entered into by the three leaders.