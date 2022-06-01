‘Decentralised’ monument to Irish victims of the Holocaust unveiled in Dublin

Artist Gunter Demnig with the Stolpersteine, a 'decentralised' monument to victims of the Holocaust. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Irish victims of the Holocaust were commemorated at an event in Dublin today.

Six Stolpersteine ‘stumbling stones’ were unveiled by Holocaust Education Ireland and Dublin City Council to remember each of the Irish citizens who were victims of the Nazi regime.

The unveiling took place at a commemorative event at St Catherine’s National School in Dublin 8.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Mary Callaghan, representing the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland, said the Stolpersteine Project is the “largest de-centralised memorial in the world with more than 90,000 memorial stumble stones in 27 countries around the world”.

She added: “We are proud that Dublin City is now part of this ever-growing remembrance project.”

Minister for Equality and Integration, Roderic O'Gorman, said his department is “very pleased” to support the unveiling of the Stolpersteine to remember and pay tribute to the Irish victims.

“This meaningful memorial will allow these stories to pass through generations and will let us bear witness to their personal experiences of the Holocaust,” he said.

“The Stolpersteine at St Catherine’s National School will play an important role in helping us to remember the Irish Holocaust victims and to reflect on the ideologies and events that led to the loss of so many lives.”

The Stolpersteine Holocaust monument in St Catherine's School. Picture: Steve Humphreys

The Stolpersteine Holocaust monument in St Catherine's School. Picture: Steve Humphreys

The six victims of the Holocaust who were remembered today are, Esther (Ettie) Steinberg, Wojteck Gluck, Leon Gluck, Isaac Shishi and brother and sister, Ephraim and Jeanne (Lena) Saks.

Ms Steinberg was born in Czechoslovakia in 1914. Her family came to Ireland in 1925 and lived in Raymond Terrace off South Circular Road in Dublin. Ettie attended St Catherine’s School in Donore Avenue, and afterwards, worked as a seamstress.

Mr Gluck was a goldsmith from Belgium and the husband of Esther. They married in 1937 in Greenville Hall Synagogue, Dublin.

Leon Gluck was the son of Esther and Wojteck. The family moved several times, ending up in Toulouse in 1942. It was there that they were arrested and deported to Auschwitz where they were murdered in gas chambers.

Mr Shishi was born in Dublin in 1891. His family originated from Lithuania. They lived on the South Circular Road. In 1941, Isaac Shishi, an Irish citizen, his wife Chana and their daughter Sheine, were murdered by the Nazis in Vieksenai, Lithuania.

Ephraim Saks was born in Dublin in 1915 and his sister, Jeanne, in 1918. They lived in St Alban’s Road in Dublin 8. During the Second World War, while living abroad, they were both arrested and deported to Auschwitz where they were murdered.

Stolpersteine is a project by the artist Gunter Demnig. The project commemorates people who were persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. Mr Demnig attended the commemoration today along with the German Ambassador to Ireland Dr Cord Meier-Klodt.

There are over 90,000 Stolpersteine in 27 countries including Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.