Debenhams workers to hold protests outside branches across the country tomorrow

Debenhams workers are set to stage a second bout of protests outside stores nationwide, calling for government action to save their jobs.

The protests are in the wake of the news that the British retailer giant is going into liquidation, with the loss of 2,000 jobs in Ireland.

Former staff protested last week and are planning to do so again tomorrow while “adhering to all social distancing guidelines”.

Protests will take place in ten stores in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Newbridge.

Shop stewards Jane Crowe and Valerie Conlon said that the government should “invest” to keep people employed as they believe the stores are profitable.

“The message of workers from these protests is that 2,000 jobs are on the line at Debenhams,” they said in a statement issued today.

“That’s thousands of people and families reliant on our wages. The government would be better off stepping in now, to invest to keep people employed, rather than having to pay for thousands more people going onto social welfare.”

Ms Crowe and Ms Conlon also asked for politicians to step in.

“We believe many of the stores are profitable, as well as the online business. The government is putting billions in to keep people employed because of Covid 19. There are also EU funds available to prevent redundancies. We are asking all our political representatives to ask the government to take a stake here and invest to keep the company trading,” they added.

The protests will take place from 11am to 11.45am and protesters will afterwards attend an “e-rally” organised by Mandate trade union at 1pm.

Online Editors