Debenhams sit-in workers demand deal from online profits

FORMER Debenhams workers staging a sit-in have demanded that online business profits be funnelled into a redundancy deal.

Four workers and one supporter are occupying one of the chain’s 11 stores that closed permanently at Waterford’s’ City Square Shopping Centre since yesterday.

The sit-in came after sit-ins in Dublin, Cork and Kerry earlier this month after the company went into liquidation last April with the loss of over 1,000 jobs.

Michelle Gavin, who worked for the retailer for 27 years, said workers were in it for the “long haul”

“There wasn’t much sleep inside the store last night but we knew this wouldn’t be an easy fight," she said. "We are determined after 173 days on the picket that we are not going away without a good fight. Today we are calling on local Waterford Junior Minister Mary Butler, who is part of this government, to speak to us - we want to hear her commit to taking action for us in her position as one of the members of Fianna Fáil.”

She said gardaí had visited twice and took the protesters’ names.

“It would cost €10million extra to give us the full package we negotiated previously with Debenhams when it went into examinership in 2016, and I believe the online business turnover is about €30m a year,” she said.

“My family is reared but I still have a girl in college who I had to pay fees for and getting the agreed package would have helped. I had hoped to stay on until I was 65,”

The workers are in line for basic statutory redundancy but want the agreed deal. It would add another two weeks per year of service.

They accused liquidators of hiring “scab” workers to pack stock in the stores.

Mandate said a government refusal to legislate to protect agreed redundancy packages led to the occupation.

A KPMG spokesperson did not respond to a request for a comment.

