Debenhams collapses in Ireland with 1,000 staff losing jobs

The Irish arm of Debenhams is set to be placed into liquidation, with staff across the country told their jobs are gone.

The collapse of the department store chain is by far the most high-profile destruction of jobs since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has wiped out the non-food retail trade. However, Debenhams was already struggling before the onset of the crisis.

The scale of permanent job losses despite the availability of temporary State supports will set off alarm bells in Government at the destruction now being done to the economy.

Debenhams said the majority of its 11 Irish stores were not expected to reopen, but that would be in the hands of a liquidator, who is expected to be appointed next week.

The shops were already closed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. Customers in the Republic could still shop with Debenhams online, the company said, which should mean gift vouchers would continue to be honoured.

The business employs close to 1,000 staff in Ireland directly, with another 300 working for in-store concession. However the trade union Mandate says the total number of jobs affected will be close to 2,000. In the UK, Debenhams has 142 stores and 22,000 workers.

Here, staff were informed of the move by email yesterday - almost all of them had already been temporarily laid off as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. The decision was confirmed by Stefaan Vansteenkiste, chief executive of the firm.

"We are desperately sorry not to be able to keep the Irish business operating but are faced with no alternative option in the current environment. This decision has not been taken lightly and is no way a reflection on our Irish colleagues, whose professionalism and commitment to serving our customers has never been in question.

"The colleagues have been placed on temporary lay-off under the Irish Government's payment support schemes for employers and we will be working with them to support them through this process," he said.

Debenhams Ireland's biggest creditor is the UK parent, which was itself taken over last year by its own creditors.

The appointment of a liquidator by creditors will require the company to call a formal meeting of creditors - including staff and suppliers - to consider the issue and to nominate and vote on a liquidator.

The courts can also appoint a liquidator, if requested by an unpaid creditor.

The chain's Irish roots date back to the former Roches Stores, which UK retailer Debenhams bought from the Roche family in 2006 for €29m.

The sale at the peak of the Celtic Tiger did not include the chain's properties, which the family held on to and leased to the chain.

The Irish unit previously went though an examinership in 2016.

Its UK parent this week went into administration, a form of insolvency protection, although the British arm will continue to trade.

Irish Independent