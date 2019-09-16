Two men have died in separate road crashes over the weekend, bringing to 105 the number of people killed on Irish roads this year.

Death toll hits 105 in year as two die on roads

A van driver was killed in a crash in Co Wexford while, in Co Kerry, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

Gardaí in Gorey are investigating the fatal single-vehicle road traffic crash that occurred at Clonattin Lower, on the Arklow Road, Gorey, in the early hours of yesterday.

A man, in his late 20s, was seriously injured when the van he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree. He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, where he later died.

He was the sole occupant of the van.

The scene was examined by Garda collision forensic examiners and the road was closed for a time.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was informed of the incident and is also conducting an examination.

In the period prior to the crash, a local Garda patrol had spotted the van and indicated to the driver to stop.

"A Garda superintendent referred the matter to Gsoc under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act.

"Gsoc understands at this point that shortly before the vehicle crashed, gardaí in a patrol car had noticed it and had activated the patrol car's blue lights," a Gsoc spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle failed to stop, and gardaí found it crashed 1.5km away.

"Gsoc investigators went to the scene and the matter remains under examination," she added.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the road at the time of the crash - and who may have dash cam footage - to contact gardaí in Gorey on 053-9430690, the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Tralee are investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at Aughacasla, Castlegregory, Co Kerry, at 2.30am yesterday.

A male pedestrian in his 50s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was not injured. A female passenger in her mid-20s received minor injuries and was taken to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to call gardaí in Tralee on 066 702300, the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.

Irish Independent