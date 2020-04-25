Death toll from coronavirus in HSE-run Dublin nursing home rises to 21

| 13.4°C Dublin
The number of deaths from the coronavirus among residents in a HSE-run nursing in north Dublin has risen to 21.
The tragic toll at St Mary’s Hospital in the Phoenix Park in Dublin was confirmed today.
It has been badly hit by an outbreak of the infection.
Although the spotlight has been mainly on private nursing homes, this death toll also shows it impact on public facilities which have more staff.
The home has a total of 198 beds for residents.
The first news of deaths came as it emerged eleven residents had lost their lives to the virus there between April 2 and 17.
Since then more residents have passed away.
The HSE said: “We offer our deepest sympathies to their family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
Testing of all residents and staff across all community residential settings had been underway since last weekend and 707 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed so far.
Online Editors
Coronavirus Premium
Every time Aoife Kiernan starts a shift, the battle begins. She puts on a set of gloves first, then another set on top of those. Next, over her mouth and nose, she carefully attaches a FFP2 mask, a special grade respirator that filters airborne particles.
Opinion Premium
HE had warned his counterparts what he would say if it came up. A couple of hours later, Dr Tony Holohan was asked the predicted question about the arrival of migrant workers at the fruit company Keelings during the lockdown. The chief medical officer (CMO) expressed his discomfort, saying it was "not consistent" with public health advice. "He said, 'if I am asked about it, I cannot stand over it'. Holohan is playing with a straight bat all the time," a political source said.