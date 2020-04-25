Death toll from coronavirus in HSE-run Dublin nursing home rises to 21

The number of deaths from the coronavirus among residents in a HSE-run nursing in north Dublin has risen to 21.

The tragic toll at St Mary’s Hospital in the Phoenix Park in Dublin was confirmed today.

It has been badly hit by an outbreak of the infection.

Although the spotlight has been mainly on private nursing homes, this death toll also shows it impact on public facilities which have more staff.

The home has a total of 198 beds for residents.

The first news of deaths came as it emerged eleven residents had lost their lives to the virus there between April 2 and 17.

Since then more residents have passed away.

The HSE said: “We offer our deepest sympathies to their family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Testing of all residents and staff across all community residential settings had been underway since last weekend and 707 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed so far.

