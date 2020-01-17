Death of young woman 'shows homelessness crisis has gone beyond repair'
The Government is being accused of letting the homelessness crisis "go beyond repair" following the tragic death of a young woman in emergency accommodation.
Gardaí were called to the scene of a sudden death at the Phoenix Lodge hostel on Parkgate Street in Dublin on Wednesday evening.
The woman, who was in her late 20s, died in "tragic circumstances".
"This week alone we have seen this death, a man with life-changing injuries as a result of his tent being removed by an industrial machine as he slept in it, and our case-management team assisted a woman in her 60s who was sleeping rough," said Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
He said the elderly woman, who suffers from dementia, slept in the rain, was "soaked to the bone" and had to be transported to hospital.
Independent councillor and election candidate Christy Burke said it was time for the Government to "grow a pair" and declare a national emergency as Ireland's housing crisis had "gone beyond repair".
Meanwhile, a homeless man, aged in his 30s originally from Eritrea, who suffered life-changing injuries when the tent in which he was sleeping was removed by an industrial vehicle, remains in a critical condition.
Four investigations by gardaí, the Health and Safety Authority, Waterways Ireland and Dublin City Council are currently ongoing. Gardaí appealed yesterday for hepl from anyone who witnessed the incident or road users who may have dashcam footage.
Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry slammed the emergency accommodation system, saying homeless people sleep in tents because it's safer than hostels.
"The biggest complaint I get from homeless people is that they wake up in the morning and all the people who are sleeping in the room with them are gone and so are all their belongings," he told RTÉ Radio One's 'Morning Ireland'.
Housing continues to be a major issue for politicians on the doorsteps as the election date approaches. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has continued to defend his comments on the incident involving the homeless man on Grand Canal.
Mr Varadkar was criticised for calling on the Fianna Fáil Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe to account politically for the incident. Former lord mayor Nial Ring said he was "taken aback" by the comments, branding them "appalling".
Irish Independent