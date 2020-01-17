Death of young woman 'shows homelessness crisis has gone beyond repair'

The Government is being accused of letting the homelessness crisis "go beyond repair" following the tragic death of a young woman in emergency accommodation.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a sudden death at the Phoenix Lodge hostel on Parkgate Street in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The woman, who was in her late 20s, died in "tragic circumstances".

"This week alone we have seen this death, a man with life-changing injuries as a result of his tent being removed by an industrial machine as he slept in it, and our case-management team assisted a woman in her 60s who was sleeping rough," said Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn.

