Death of mother of three Orlaith Quinn who died by suicide two days after giving birth ‘could have been avoided’

THE death of a woman who took her own life hours after a psychiatrist said she was not a danger to herself could have been avoided, her inquest has been told.

An expert witness at the inquest of 33-year-old Orlaith Quinn said the mother of three should have been diagnosed with postpartum psychosis, which she described as “a very treatable illness”.

Mrs Quinn died in the early hours of October 11, 2018, at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast.

Hours before her death, she admitted to her family and staff at the hospital that she had made three suicide attempts less than a week before the birth of her daughter, Meabh.

Read More

Professor Eleni Palazidou, a retired consultant psychiatrist, has made a series of damning criticisms of the care given to Mrs Quinn in the hours before her suicide.

Among the areas she criticised was the standard of the mental health assessment carried out after her husband described her as “manic” and “possessed”.

Prof Palazidou said the team carrying out the assessment should have spoken to Mrs Quinn’s husband alone to gain a better understanding of her mental state, as well as staff she had spoken to about the previous attempts on her life.

She said as Dr Bob Boggs – the psychiatrist who assessed Mrs Quinn – was unable to definitively rule out postpartum psychosis, his patient should have been placed under one-to-one supervision by a psychiatric nurse.

On the fifth day of the inquest into Mrs Quinn’s death, the court heard from two expert witnesses appointed to examine the care she received while at the hospital.

They were asked to answer a series of questions arising from this.

Prof Palazidou was asked for her comment on the “prospect for avoiding” Mrs Quinn’s death “on the balance of probabilities had there been adherence to the measures suggested by the experts”.

The court was told her opinion was “on the balance of probabilities, the death could have been avoided”.

Prof Palazidou also said “there was very poor assessment of suicidal risk” by the psychiatric liaison assessment team.

The experts were also asked about the decision to move Mrs Quinn to a private room following the assessment.

The court was told both agreed “although a side room offered a quieter environment, this was unsafe as it did not allow ongoing observation by nursing staff and offered an easier exit route from the ward”.

The inquest was also told Mrs Quinn’s family and obstetric staff caring for her “should have been informed” that she may have postpartum psychosis, as well as “the potential risks associated with such a diagnosis”.

They also said they did not agree with Dr Boggs that the fact Mrs Quinn appeared calm, was able to joke and showed empathy towards her husband, that it was unlikely she had developed postpartum psychosis.

Instead, they said they believed she was trying to hide her real emotions.

Mrs Quinn delivered her only daughter by a planned caesarean section on the morning of October 9, 2018.

Mrs Quinn’s husband, Ciaran, said the following day his wife’s behaviour changed suddenly as she revealed she had tried to kill herself three times five days previously, losing consciousness during the final attempt.

Mr Quinn has described his wife at the time as “manic, uncontrollable, loud, speaking irrationally, would not listen to reason, she was angry, upset and physically shaking”.

The inquest has been told Mrs Quinn said she believed she had caused brain damage to her daughter during the pregnancy, that she was disabled, and she would require a wheelchair as a result.

She also said she had ruined her family, that police were coming to arrest her, and she would go to prison for the harm she had caused, the court has heard.

At the end of the assessment, Dr Boggs said he believed Mrs Quinn was suffering from obsessional neurosis, a common mental health condition where a person has obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours.

However, he was unable to rule out postpartum psychosis.

Despite this, he deemed she was “not actively or acutely suicidal at that time”.

As a result, he did not believe she required one-to-one supervision or transfer to a psychiatric ward and instead he recommended a “watchful waiting” approach and for Mrs Quinn to be reviewed the following day.

However, Mrs Quinn left the ward that night and took her own life in a hospital corridor.

The inquest continues.