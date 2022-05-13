| 17.6°C Dublin

Death of mother of three Orlaith Quinn who died by suicide two days after giving birth ‘could have been avoided’

Mother-of-three Orlaith Quinn died by suicide on October 11, 2018 Expand

Lisa Smyth

THE death of a woman who took her own life hours after a psychiatrist said she was not a danger to herself could have been avoided, her inquest has been told.

An expert witness at the inquest of 33-year-old Orlaith Quinn said the mother of three should have been diagnosed with postpartum psychosis, which she described as “a very treatable illness”.

