Death of man whose body was discovered in Dublin house 'not suspicious'

The body of a male, aged in his early 30s, was discovered at a house in the Stoneybatter area of the city this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a house in Ashford Street at around 8am.

A garda spokesman has confirmed that a post-mortem examination was carried out this afternoon and the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will not be forwarded to the Coroner.

Online Editors