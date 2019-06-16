News Irish News

Death of man whose body was discovered in Dublin house 'not suspicious'

Scene of the discovery of a body in Ashford Street, Stoneybatter. Photo: Tony Gavin 16/6/2019
Robin Schiller

THE death of a man whose body was found in a house in Dublin is "not suspicious", gardai have confirmed.

The body of a male, aged in his early 30s, was discovered at a house in the Stoneybatter area of the city this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a house in Ashford Street at around 8am.

A garda spokesman has confirmed that a post-mortem examination was carried out this afternoon and the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will not be forwarded to the Coroner.

