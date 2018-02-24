Death of man (71) in Donegal not being treated as suspicious
The death of a man in Co Donegal is not being treated as suspicious, gardaí have confirmed, after the post mortem examination concluded today.
The man's body was discovered in a house in Garryharry, Letterkenny on February 22.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The alarm was raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death," a garda spokesman said.
Online Editors