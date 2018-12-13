Death of man (65) found at foot of stairs 'suspicious'

A neighbour in the estate where a man was found dead in suspicious circumstances has said they heard noises around the time the incident occurred.

"We weren't sure what it was but we heard a noise and opened a window but we couldn't see anything," they said.

Gardaí yesterday questioned a 33-year-old man as part of the investigation into the suspicious death of the 65-year-old at a house in Ashbourne, Co Meath. The man was later released without charge and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The house at Johnswood Drive was sealed off yesterday morning as members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a further forensic examination at the scene.

The dead man was named locally as Robert Tancs from Eastern Europe. One line of inquiry is that he was assaulted at the scene.

Gardaí were awaiting the results of the post-mortem to determine which way the investigation would proceed.

Mr Tancs was found in the hallway at the bottom of the stairs. Gardaí were first alerted in the early hours of yesterday. The 33-year-old man was later arrested and questioned at Ashbourne Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before being released yesterday evening.

The house is in a quiet cul de sac in a mature estate on the outskirts of Ashbourne.

Gardaí are trying to establish who was at the house at the time of the incident and whether there was any socialising prior to Mr Tancs being found unresponsive.

"I used to see him out walking. He was a quiet enough man," said another neighbour.

