Death of key witness in Michaela McAreavey murder trial won’t end fight for justice, says John

The body of Raj Theekoy (43) was discovered on wasteland near Beau Plateau in Goodlands

The death of a key witness in the investigation into the murder of Michaela McAreavey will not end her family’s quest for justice, her widower John has said.

Raj Theekoy (43) was found dead on wasteland near the Indian Ocean island’s Beau Plateau in Goodlands yesterday morning.

In a statement last night, Mr McAreavey extended his sympathies to the Theekoy family, describing his death as “a tragedy for them”, and said

nothing would deter Michaela’s loved ones from “pursuing justice and truth”.

“When it comes to getting to the truth about Michaela’s murder, nothing has been straightforward in Mauritius and neither the Hartes nor myself will be deterred from pursuing justice and truth. Not today, not tomorrow and not ever,” he said.

“We will be asking the authorities to assure us that no end will be spared in securing justice for Michaela.”

A lawyer who represents the interests of the family of Ms McAreavey in Mauritius has also vowed the death of Mr Theeboy would not end the pursuit of her killer.

Family lawyer Dick Ng Sui Wa also described the apparent suicide of Mr Theekoy as “most weird” adding: “I’ve asked police to inquire thoroughly.”

Mr Theekoy’s death has dealt a blow to hopes her killer may one day be brought to justice.

Sources said investigators were looking at the possibility Mr Theekoy’s death may have been as a result of suicide but had yet to rule out foul play at the hands of a third party.

It is understood Mr Theekoy’s wife Manisha had reported her husband missing to police on Saturday.

Asked whether Mr Theekoy’s death had effectively ended the possibility of Ms McAreavey’s killer being brought to justice, Mr Sui Wa replied: “No. There might be other leads. But we will never give up.”

Speaking about the circumstances of his death, he said: “I doubt it’s a criminal act.”

Mr Theekoy was a cleaner at the Legends resort in Mauritius where newlywed Ms McAreavey had been staying with her husband John when she was strangled to death.

Hotel workers Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea later stood trial accused of attempting to steal from the McAreaveys’ room before killing Ms McAreavey when she interrupted them.

Mr Theekoy told their 2012 trial he heard her scream, and then saw the accused men in the vicinity of her room shortly after. He had been granted full ­immunity if he “promised to speak the truth”.

He said on the day Ms McAreavey was killed he saw a cleaning trolley bearing Mr Treebhoowoon’s name outside her room, 1025, at 2.45pm. He said: “When I was walking away I started hearing the voice of a woman screaming in pain.”

Both of the accused men were later acquitted of Ms McAreavey’s murder.