Death of esteemed newspaper editor Brian Looney

Brian Looney, a former editor, and Irish Independent journalist has died.

Mr Looney was a former industrial correspondent of the Irish Independent before being appointed editor of The Kerryman newspaper group in 1988.

He later became editor of the then-Cork Examiner newspaper, at the young age of 36 in 1995, and helped shape its transition into the national title, the Irish Examiner.

Prior to that, as editor of The Kerryman, which is part of the Independent/Mediahuis Group, he worked hard on redesign and the introduction of new technology. His redesign of the paper earned him huge plaudits both within the newspaper industry in Ireland and among the readership.

After leaving the Irish Examiner he became managing editor of a group of prestige regional newspapers which included the Dundalk Democrat, the Leinster Leader, the Leinster Express, and other titles.

In more recent years, ill health led him to return to his native Cork city where he died in a care home in Farranlea amid the best of care.

Mr Looney’s successor as editor of the Irish Examiner, Tim Vaughan, paid tribute to his predecessor, saying that he made a big impact in any job he undertook.

Brian Looney was educated at Presentation Brothers’ College in Cork. After a year working for a large construction company, he began in journalism with the Limerick Echo in 1982 and moved to the Irish Press in 1984, before joining the Irish Independent two years later.