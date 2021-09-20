Death doulas are helping people take control of their end of life plans

Taking control of how he finishes out his life and not leaving any tough decisions up to his only son are among the many reasons why Tony Ember decided to hire a death doula.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease three years ago.

He has since been making decisions on what treatment he does and does not want at the end of his life, where he will be buried and what kind of ceremony he will have.

Originally from Dublin, Mr Ember has been living in Galway since the birth of his son who is now 22.

He decided to hire Melissa Murphy, a death doula, when he realised he wanted to take the rest of his life into his own hands.

“I decided because I didn’t really have much family around me that I wanted to organise things for the end of life, because then I wouldn’t be worried about what was going to happen or not going to happen,” Mr Ember explained.

“In the end with motor neurone disease you’re unable to communicate as all your muscles have died, so I thought if I can organise my end-of-life care for when I can’t communicate, then I’ll be in a better position.”

After working as a social worker in a hospice in California, Ms Murphy relocated to Ireland in 2016 and began her journey as a death doula.

She said that for as long as she can remember she has been “drawn to intimate spaces and conversations around death and dying”.

Explaining what a death doula is, she said: “It’s basically a way to provide emotional and practical support for somebody.

“It’s not a medical role, but it’s more of a meeting somebody where they are.

“Some people would say they work with people as they’re dying, but I actually envision working with people well before they’re on their deathbed.”

Not only does Ms Murphy – and other death doulas – act as a neutral person outside of family and friends for a terminally ill person to speak to, she also advocates for them.

For example, if someone was unable to communicate at the end of their life she would be a voice for what their wishes are.

Ms Murphy added that it is not true that only people with no or little family use the service of a death doula.

“A lot of people will say ‘So, it sounds like you primarily work with people that wouldn’t have any family or friends’, and there is that, but I find, and I’ve had a lot of people say to me, that there might be a gathering of family and people who love and adore them but they may not necessarily want to talk about it.”

Mr Ember said he believes death should not be a taboo topic and it should be talked about more, because no one escapes it.

“I was never somebody who was actually scared of death or talking about it, but I wasn’t obsessed with it either or out looking for it,” he said.

“Death happens to all of us, none of us escape it.

“So I just have the attitude of facing the difficulties of life rather than running away and hiding from them. I live life better that way.”

When he dies Mr Ember said he is keen on being buried in a natural woodland cemetery as he is not a member of a formal religion and likes the idea of his remains going back into the earth. I’m not a member of any formal religion so whatever spirituality I have is natural.

“So having a tombstone and that in a graveyard belonging to a religion felt like a bit of a betrayal of who I was,” he said.

“It means in the future that my son has a place to go where he can remember me and which he feels is inspiring, as nature is quite an inspiring place, and I feel that way too. And there’s the trees growing all around so it’s a place of returning the body to nature, which is where we really come from.

“I think it brings out a healthy kind of attitude, something which is fuller and war, whereas a graveyard to me can be cold and bleak.”