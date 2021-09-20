| 9.8°C Dublin

Death doulas are helping people take control of their end of life plans

Melissa Murphy, death doula Expand
Ciara O'Loughlin

Taking control of how he finishes out his life and not leaving any tough decisions up to his only son are among the many reasons why Tony Ember decided to hire a death doula.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease three years ago.

He has since been making decisions on what treatment he does and does not want at the end of his life, where he will be buried and what kind of ceremony he will have.

