Deals with a despot: The truth about our relationship with the toxic Saudi regime

Ireland is ‘firmly opposed’ to Saudi Arabia’s mass executions, but we’re highly reliant on them for energy, especially since the Ukraine invasion, while increased trade makes criticism of human rights abuses less likely, writes John Meagher

Maintaining the status quo: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the G20 Leaders&rsquo; Summit in Argentina in 2018. Photo by The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Expand
Raised eyebrows: Simon Coveney condemned Hungary for new homophobic laws after a trade mission to Riyadh Expand
Rory McIlroy has expressed his disgust at support for fellow golf professionals for a proposed Saudi Arabia-backed golf league Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was news that caused shock and condemnation around the world and, for a moment, it took attention away from the war in Ukraine.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia put 81 prisoners to death in the country’s largest ever mass execution. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that those executed had been “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children”.

