'Dealer' of child-sex dolls is arrested after raids

A "dealer" of child sex dolls has been arrested by specialist officers, who carried out 32 raids in 12 counties over the past five days as part of an ongoing investigation into online child abuse material.

A "dealer" of child sex dolls has been arrested by specialist officers, who carried out 32 raids in 12 counties over the past five days as part of an ongoing investigation into online child abuse material.

The man, who is suspected of selling items related to child sexual abuse, was arrested and questioned and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

"He is suspected of importing and exporting these disgusting items and has been under surveillance for some time," a source said last night.

Gardaí are continuing to liaise with the child and family agency, Tusla, regarding child protection concerns that arise from the investigation.

Gardaí did not disclose where the suspect had been arrested.

But they said digital material, computers and mobile phones were seized in the course of the searches.

These items are now going to be forensically examined.

Gardaí also said that they will be carrying out more raids in the near future in the investigation that has been codenamed Operation Ketch, and which is targeting paedophiles who engage in child exploitation material.

This is the third series of searches to be carried out under Operation Ketch, which has targeted more than 100 suspects to date.

There were no women targeted in this series of raids, which included the homes of a number of professional males being searched.

In July, a number of child sex dolls were seized as part of the same ongoing operation when 31 homes across the country were searched.

Last February, 38 addresses were targeted.

No one has yet been charged before the courts in relation to the probe.

It is being led by the Garda Online Child Exploitation Unit, which is located at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

"Protecting children and vulnerable people within our communities is one of our highest priorities," Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations, said in a statement yesterday.

"An Garda Síochána places great importance on undertaking proactive initiatives that target those who use the internet to exploit children online, and who are involved in the downloading of child abuse material."

Irish Independent