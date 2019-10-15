Deal to end coursing ban on table as Fine Gael feels rural pressure

The ban on coursing has resulted in the Fine Gael-lead Government being accused of having an anti-rural agenda.

Halt: Hare coursing licences have been suspended in light of the disease

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is feeling the heat from rural Fine Gael ministers and TDs over the ban.

Coursing is banned due to the outbreak of a virus, described as ‘rabbit foot and mouth’.

Ms Madigan is proposing a high-security study of hares to assess the spread of a virus affecting rabbits and hares.

The study would involve catching up to 500 hares and keeping them in secure paddocks, monitored by CCTV, with biosecurity measures.

Until the study is done, the catching of hares would still be banned.

But the plan is not satisfactory to coursing supporters, as it would take over a month to complete.

Officials from Government departments and the Irish Coursing Club were locked in six hours of talks yesterday.

Under pressure: Arts Minister Josepha Madigan ordered study. Photo: Tony Gavin

One proposal is to maintain the ban only in parts of the country where the disease was detected.

Sources close to the talks said a new proposal is being considered overnight.

Fine Gael is now desperate for a solution to the problem, with enormous pressure being placed on Ms Madigan.

“Up to 20 Fine Gael ministers, TDs and Senators came to a private meeting with Ms Madigan last week opposing the coursing ban. The minister got such a shock last week from the number that turned up, including ministers. She saw her popularity drift,” a party TD said.

