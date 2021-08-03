| 15.6°C Dublin

Deal to buy 700,000 Covid-19 vaccines from Romania is completed

Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced he has completed a deal to buy 700,000 Covid-19 vaccines from Romania.

It emerged last month that Government officials were in talks with their Romanian counterparts to buy vaccines.

On Twitter, the Taoiseach revealed the deal has been completed.

“We’ve completed a deal to secure an additional 700,000 #CovidVaccines from Romania/EU,” Mr Martin said.

“Fantastic news and a welcome boost to our rollout, which continues to experience huge support and uptake from the Irish public,” he added.

