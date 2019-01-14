Deadly Carrickmines fire that claimed 10 lives sparked by chip pan - inquest
- Chip pan left on a hot plate was the cause of a horrific fire which claimed the lives of 10 people - inquest hears
- Harrowing photographs of the aftermath of the blaze shown to the jury
- Inquest continues this afternoon
A chip pan left on a hot plate was the cause of a horrific fire which claimed the lives of 10 people at a halting site, an inquest has heard.
Five adults and five children died after the fire ripped through the temporary halting site at Glenamuck, Carrickmines, in the early hours of October 10, 2015. The fire broken out in one portacabin before quickly spreading to another.
The blaze claimed the lives of Thomas Connors (28), his wife Sylvia (30), and their children Jim (5), Christy (3) and five-month-old Mary. Also killed were Willie Lynch (25), his partner Tara Gilbert (27), who was pregnant, and her daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4). Jimmy Lynch (39), a brother of Willie, also lost his life in the fire.
The previously adjourned inquest heard that all 10 people died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation. The victims had to be identified using DNA evidence.
Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane told the inquest jury that Thomas and Syliva lived at the halting site. William, a brother of Sylvia, and his partner Tara were visiting the site that night with her children. Jimmy, another brother of Sylvia, was also visiting the site on the night of the tragedy.
Harrowing photographs of the aftermath of the blaze were shown to the jury, including the charred remains of the portacabin where the fire started.
Detective Inspector Martin Creighton gave an overview of the extensive garda investigation into the tragedy. He said an electrical cooker was found to be the probable source of the fire. He said the blaze probably started due to a chip pan being left on a hot plate at full power.
CCTV footage from the car park of a sports club 300m from the halting site showed flames flickering on the road at 4.23am.
The inquest continues.
Online Editors