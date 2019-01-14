Deadly Carrickmines fire that claimed 10 lives sparked by chip pan - inquest

A chip pan left on a hot plate was the cause of a horrific fire which claimed the lives of 10 people at a halting site, an inquest has heard.

Five adults and five children died after the fire ripped through the temporary halting site at Glenamuck, Carrickmines, in the early hours of October 10, 2015. The fire broken out in one portacabin before quickly spreading to another.

Lisa Algan, representing the Connors family, arriving at the inquest into the deaths of 10 people at a halting site in Carrickmines, Co Dublin, in 2015. Pic: Mark Condren

The blaze claimed the lives of Thomas Connors (28), his wife Sylvia (30), and their children Jim (5), Christy (3) and five-month-old Mary. Also killed were Willie Lynch (25), his partner Tara Gilbert (27), who was pregnant, and her daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4). Jimmy Lynch (39), a brother of Willie, also lost his life in the fire.

The previously adjourned inquest heard that all 10 people died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation. The victims had to be identified using DNA evidence.

Thomas Connors and his wife Sylvia

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane told the inquest jury that Thomas and Syliva lived at the halting site. William, a brother of Sylvia, and his partner Tara were visiting the site that night with her children. Jimmy, another brother of Sylvia, was also visiting the site on the night of the tragedy.

Harrowing photographs of the aftermath of the blaze were shown to the jury, including the charred remains of the portacabin where the fire started.

Tara Gilbert and Willie Lynch

Detective Inspector Martin Creighton gave an overview of the extensive garda investigation into the tragedy. He said an electrical cooker was found to be the probable source of the fire. He said the blaze probably started due to a chip pan being left on a hot plate at full power.

CCTV footage from the car park of a sports club 300m from the halting site showed flames flickering on the road at 4.23am.

Tara and Willie's daughters Kelsey and Jodie died in Carrickmines fire

The inquest continues.

Scene of the fire in which 10 people lost their lives A Garda looks at flowers laid in memory of those who died in the Carrickmines fire tragedy

