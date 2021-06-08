Dead mice in kitchen and falsified records among breaches as three food businesses told to close

Dead mice were found in the food prep and storage areas of one business.

Three food businesses were served with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) in May.

One company was issued a closure order after dead mice were discovered under freezers in the food prep area and in a store room next to the kitchen.

KC Catering, which operated a canteen at beef processing company ABP Food Group’s factory in Bandon, Co Cork, posed a “grave and immediate danger” to public health due to dead rodents, an FSAI inspector said.

The inspector also noted rodent droppings in a container in which food contact equipment was stored. Rodent droppings were also food on shelves in the food prep area and in a crate that stored equipment used to touch food.

The FSAI deemed that “current pest activity” posed a grave danger and issued a closure order.

Your Stop in Farranree in Cork city, was also served with a closure order last month when an inspector found rodent droppings and “evidence of rodent interference with bags of pasta” during an inspection.

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was issued a closure order after it emerged all food safety records on site were falsified.

Structural and drainage issues were also identified as part of the floor was found to be missing while the inspector noted “the serious lack of cleaning” at the restaurant.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said food inspectors “continue to find unacceptable levels of non-compliance” with food safety legislation in some food businesses.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean. However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management,” she said.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate.”