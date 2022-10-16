DCU staff in dispute with college over remote working

Staff at Dublin City University (DCU) are in dispute with the college over the terms of its remote working plans.

A pilot scheme at the college allows staff to apply to work remotely for 20pc of the week in busy periods and up to 40pc in limited off-peak periods.

This means workers on a five-day week can apply to work from home once a week for much of the year, increasing to twice a week in quiet periods.

Siptu, which represents some staff at DCU, has been engaging with university officials on behalf of workers who have concerns about the arrangements.

The dispute has been brought to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for conciliation.

Siptu, DCU and the WRC have refused to speak publicly on the issue, with sources describing the process as “sensitive”.

DCU’s remote working pilot scheme refers to changes enforced on the university by the pandemic and a need to learn from this experience.

University president Daire Keogh said the pilot was developed “to explore how we can balance the desire for a hybrid future with the particular needs of a community like DCU, and within the provisions of the Government’s draft Right to Request Remote Working Bill 2022”.

He said a balance also needs to be struck in maintaining a “vibrant campus life”, allowing staff and students to interact in person and promoting “an environment of well-being for all our students and employees”.

“Current research would indicate that in-person interaction is a key component in maintaining both physical and mental health,” he added.

DCU’s pilot will operate for 12 months up to September 30 next year. It treats remote working as “a benefit and not an entitlement” and “will be subject to the discretion of the university”.

The policy says staff in eligible roles can apply for remote working arrangements on a six-month basis.

Staff who prefer a 40pc remote working arrangement during agreed off-peak periods need to make separate applications once the off-peak period has been determined and agreed with college officials. Legislation allowing workers to request remote working is still being finalised.

An early draft allowed employers to refuse a request to work remotely on at least 13 different grounds.

It was criticised by trade unions and opposition parties for being too restrictive, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated last week that the proposals will be changed significantly. He has committed to having the revised legislation published before Christmas.

The Department of Enterprise previously told the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee that employers could have fewer grounds to refuse requests when changes under consideration are finalised.