Days missed by schoolchildren due to 'legitimate Covid reasons' will not be counted in overall absence rate

Days missed by schoolchildren due to Covid-related issues will not be counted in the overall number of school absences, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said concerned parents had contacted her about being reported to the child and family agency Tusla if their child misses more than 20 days of school.

Last month, the Department of Education said it was required by law to notify Tusla if a student missed more than 20 days.

There are fears rates of absenteeism may be higher in the 2020/2021 academic year as a result of the Covid crisis, with parents keeping students home if they show any symptoms of coronavirus, or where there are concerns about being a close contact of a confirmed case.

Mr O’Gorman has now confirmed that if a child has to miss school due to any legitimate Covid reason including where there’s a confirmed case or the requirement to quarantine, this will not count towards absenteeism rates.

“The school will note such absences as explained when completing the bi-annual report,” he told the Dáil.

“They’re going to adopt a fair and balanced approach in assessing absences.”

In the context of Covid-19 and the situations which may arise, Tusla said it would "work with schools, students and their parents to support them as required".

Under the Education Welfare Act, schools are legally required to inform the relevant authorities about high absenteeism levels.

“I’m happy to confirm that and we double-checked with the Tusla Education Support Service today and where an absence is explained due to a Covid-related reason, that won’t count towards the 20 days,” minister O’Gorman said.

“I understand parents are nervous, it is such a different environment.”

He also said high-risk students who have to remain at home due to concerns about Covid will not have those days included in their overall absence rate.

