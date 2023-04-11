Day by day, your guide to US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland

Kilwirra cemetery had a flurry of garda activity yesterday ahead of President Biden's visit to Louth. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

US President Joe Biden attending the White House Easter Egg Roll on Easter Monday, April 10, just ahead of his trip to Ireland. Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

A massive security operation will take place on both sides of the border as US President Joe Biden arrives tonight for a four-day visit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described it as an opportunity "to welcome a son of Ireland home, to welcome home a great Irish-American president".

Both the PSNI in the North and gardaí in the Republic are mounting security operations from today until Mr Biden departs on Friday, with some roads closed for security reasons and delays expected while the president is in transit.

The following is the itinerary of his visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Tuesday April 11: Belfast

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to greet Mr Biden on the tarmac when he arrives in Belfast following his transatlantic flight from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland aboard Air Force One. First Lady Jill Biden is not expected to accompany him.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Earlsfort Terrace will be closed to traffic from 7am with pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only until Saturday April 15.

Wednesday April 12: Belfast and Louth

Mr Sunak is expected to meet Mr Biden again following the president’s overnight stay at an undisclosed city-centre hotel in Belfast.

Mr Biden will then give a key address at Ulster University’s newly opened campus in Belfast to kick-start his visit to the island of Ireland.

Vice-chancellor and president of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew said it will be a significant day for the institution.

Expected to embark on walkabouts in Carlingford and Dundalk

"We are looking forward to what will be a very special day in the university's history and to hosting President Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming president," he said.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Ulster University – across all three of our campuses – is looking forward to preparing the next generation of civic, business and societal leaders."

Kilwirra cemetery had a flurry of garda activity yesterday ahead of President Biden's visit to Louth. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Following the speech, Mr Biden will head to Dublin Airport, from where he is expected to arrive and depart several times over his four-day visit.

Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport during his visit, however gardaí are advising anyone travelling from the airport to allow extra time due to possible rolling road closures, especially late on Wednesday and early on Friday.

Mr Biden will then travel to Co Louth where he will visit Carlingford Castle, also known as King John’s Castle, and Kilwirra cemetery. He is also expected to embark on walkabouts in Carlingford village and in nearby Dundalk.

The council said it was “pleased to confirm that President Joe Biden, will undertake a walkabout in Dundalk.”

He will learn about his great-great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan who emigrated to the US from the Cooley peninsula in the 1840s.

White House spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden will spend Wednesday night in Co Louth.

"There is expected to be high security in operation and people are being advised not to carry bags of any sort, as is normal in such circumstances. Residents and visitors are very welcome to attend and celebrate the historic occasion of a US President coming back to visit his ancestral county,” the council said.

Thursday April 13: Dublin

Mr Biden will meet with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park for an official reception before moving on to Farmleigh House, also in the park, where he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a one-to-one basis.

It is also likely that he will visit the official residence of US ambassador Claire D Cronin at Deerfield, also located in the park.

He will address the Oireachtas, following in the footsteps of Bill Clinton, Ronald Regan and John F Kennedy

The park will be closed to all access, including traffic and pedestrians, from 5pm on Wednesday to 5pm on Thursday, with special arrangements in place for local access only. Dublin Zoo will be closed on Thursday.

Mr Biden will address the Oireachtas at Leinster House later in the afternoon of Thursday, April 13, following in the footsteps of former US Presidents Bill Clinton in 1995, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and John F Kennedy in 1963.

He will attend a State dinner in his honour on Thursday evening at Dublin Castle.

Friday April 14: Mayo

Mr Biden will then fly to Ireland West Airport near Knock, Co Mayo, from Dublin before arriving at his ancestral home of Ballina. His great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt emigrated to Scranton, Pennsylvania, from the town in 1850. Mr Biden visited the town in 2016 when he was US vice president.

Joe Biden disembarking from Air Force One earlier this month. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Mr Kirby said the president will visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

He will then give a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina on Friday evening which is expected to draw large crowds.

Mr Biden will then return to Dublin Airport on Friday night before departing for the US later on Friday night or early on Saturday morning.