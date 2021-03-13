Davy valuation could fall by more than 50pc from €400m

Davy Group’s ultimate sale price is likely to be far below its estimated value before the fallout from a bond scandal sent the company into a tailspin over the last two weeks.

Reputational damage, the ouster of key senior personnel, a large share overhang and fear of undisclosed problems at the investment firm have seriously depressed the probable size of the bids in the coming firesale, according to industry sources.

Some believe the final price for Davy could fall below €200m – less than h alf of the top-end valuation of €400m suggested by some before the Central Bank fined and reprimanded the firm for breaking regulations in a 2014 private client bond deal.

At that price Davy would be worth only slightly more than its nearest rival Goodbody, which agreed a €138m sale to AIB two weeks ago after being valued at €155m by Bank of China in a failed deal last year.

Davy confirmed on Thursday night it was putting itself up for sale rather than try to survive as an independent entity through an unrelenting storm of negative publicity and disruption unleashed by its exposed misconduct.

The board appointed investment bank Rothschild to manage the process on behalf of Davy.

Bank of Ireland (BOI) is believed to be a leading contender to acquire the firm. A deal would reunite the two after Davy management executed a management buyout for more than €300m in 2006.

A BOI-Davy tie-up is also seen in financial and political circles as a quick and tidy fix to a knotty problem at Ireland's largest stockbroker and private wealth manager.

A deal would create symmetry between the two pillar banks and bring Davy under the cultural influence of BOI chief executive Francesca McDonagh, an outspoken proponent of upright corporate behaviour. However, if BOI managed to land Davy at a steep discount, it would be a much better piece of business than the one recently negotiated between AIB and Goodbody.

BOI would be buying back a highly profitable old asset at a lower price, while AIB is taking Goodbody back at more than five times the €24m it got when it was forced to sell the stockbroker to Fexco in 2012.

Yet the value of Davy is in some doubt following the forced departures of senior figures such as CEO Brian McKiernan and deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin. For a commodity business like a stockbroker, the strong and deep relationships are the source of operating leverage and profitability.

Several other potential buyers have been reported in recent days, including Swiss wealth management firm Julius Baer.

Irish Life was on the shortlist of bidders for Goodbody and might consider a run at Davy, although it is believed the company, which is owned by Great West Lifeco, is not in a hurry to put in a bid.

It is understood that major institutional investors and corporate clients had made their concerns known to the firm over the course of the week, possibly prompting movement by the board towards a sale.

Institutional shareholders have been applying increasing pressure to corporations in recent years to raise governance and social responsibility standards not only for themselves, but for their service providers such as Davy.

One fund manager source said corporations that have relationships with Davy would be asked to account for themselves at annual shareholder reviews.

