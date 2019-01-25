Davos captures the zeitgeist - but is full of lavish contradictions

On one hand you have climate change as a major topic for discussion, on the other you have many attendees arriving in private jets.

On one hand you have numerous discussions about alleviating the plight of the poor, on the other you have all sorts of lavish dinners and people being carted around in limousines.

The centre where the event is held and its environs are like a police state. Armed guards and men and women with earpieces in their ears are everywhere, and the security regime is very tight.

I discovered that yesterday when there was a problem with my badge, which meant I couldn't get into the centre right at the time when the Taoiseach was going to speak to Irish reporters for the one and only time on the trip.

Missing his comments would have been a disaster, and my pleas to the security guards to let me in fell on deaf ears. I called a member of World Economic Forum staff, and managed to get in with about three minutes to spare, before dashing frantically around the building trying to find the spot where it had been arranged for the media to speak to Mr Varadkar.

I made it just in time, and then reflected that running around frantically probably constitutes suspicious behaviour and I was lucky not to be rugby tackled to the ground by security guards.

But despite all its quirks and bureaucracy, despite the absence of many world leaders, this years' event has captured the fact that the world is undergoing radical change.

With the rise of countries like China and India, and the advent of transformative technology like artificial intelligence, a new world order is coming.

Ireland's place in that remains uncertain. Yesterday's events were a stark showcase of the challenges this country faces.

Brexit is looming, with a no deal looking more likely by the day, and the squeeze is on when it comes to our tax sovereignty as well.

The Taoiseach said yesterday Europe's influence is diminishing in the world, and that no member state is in the top 20 most populous countries.

"We're all small countries," he said, saying that no nation state could deal with issues like climate change or managing migration.

"If we've any chance of preserving our values and our way of life, and the way we believe things should happen, we need to stick together."

By the time this event rolls around next year, we'll have learned a lot about whether the rest of the EU believes in sticking together with us, a fellow member state facing the most disruptive event in decades.

