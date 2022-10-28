David Walliams sends ‘books, love and support’ to Creeslough schoolchildren

Comedian and children's author David Walliams has sent a message of love and support to the Creeslough community, and in particular, to the children of the local national school.

Scoil Mhuire Creeslough shared a video on social media which Mr Wallliams sent to them during the week.

In it, the comedian said he would also send some of his books to the school to help ‘cheer up’ the children.

On October 7, 10 people tragically died in an explosion in the Donegal village.

“Like everyone else in the world I heard about the tragic accident in the village of Creeslough,” Mr Walliams said.

“And I wanted to send all by love to all the people affected by it, particularly you guys at the local school, Scoil Mhuire and I’m sending some books to the school. I Hope they will cheer you up. I want you to know, you’re not alone, you’re in my thoughts the whole time and I’m sending all my love to you.

“Take care everybody.”

Before moving into the world of children’s fiction, Mr Walliams (51) became a hugely successful TV comedy actor for his work on shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, which he co-wrote Matt Lucas.

He released his first children's book, The Boy in the Dress, in 2008 and since then he has become one of the most popular children's authors in the world, with his award-winning work published in over 50 languages.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Scoil Mhuire wrote: We are humbled and honoured to have received this message of support for our pupils and community from the popular children's book author, David Walliams. Thank you David for this lovely gesture.”