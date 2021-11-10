David Frost warns EU to avoid ‘massive and disproportionate retaliation’ if London carries out threat to set aside Northern Ireland’s special trade status

UK Brexit minister David Frost has warned the EU to avoid "massive and disproportionate retaliation" if London carries out its threat to set aside the Northern Ireland’s special trade status.

But the EU governments have agreed to prepare retaliatory measures if needed.

The Taoiseach again urged both sides to pull back from the brink and intensify talks to avoid what he said was an unnecessary clash.

"I would sound a note of caution that we don't automatically assume that anything is going to be triggered. I think that is important - that we don't fall into a self-fulling prophecy." Mr Martin told the Dáil.

In London Mr Frost again said Britain can trigger emergency provisions in the Brexit deal – a device referred to as Article 16 – in a threat which has cast a deep shadow over EU-UK talks trying to resolve the crux.

As the Brexit minister was speaking in the House of Lords, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, was briefing member state ambassadors in Brussels.

Several member states, led by France, want a retaliation plan put in place if the UK triggers the emergency provision.

Both lead negotiators are due to meet again in London on Friday to assess the negotiations and Mr Frost also told his colleagues in the UK upper house of parliament he was still committed to the talks.

But he also conceded he feared EU-UK relations can worsen in the near future.

"They seem to be claiming that it will be entirely unreasonable for the British government uniquely to use these wholly legitimate safeguard provisions. They're also suggesting that we can only take that action at the price of massive and disproportionate retaliation," Mr Frost told the Lords.

"I gently suggest that our European friends should stay calm and keep things in proportion," he added.

Since the final phase of the EU-UK separation kicked on January 1, Britain has refused to implement some border checks agreed for the North as a way to avoid a hard frontier on the island of Ireland.

Despite negotiating and signing up to all of this himself, Mr Frost now says the checks are disproportionate and threaten Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal.

The EU insists tight controls are needed to protect its single market of 450 million people and avoid the North becoming a “back door” for products which do not meet Brussels standards. But in negotiations Brussels has offered to abolish 80pc of product checks and 50pc of customs controls while also allowing medicines move freely to the North from Britain.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has suggested that triggering Article 16, which allows either side effectively apply an emergency break if they believe the agreement is damaging their interests, would mean the December 2020 EU-UK trade deal would have to be set aside.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar doubled down on this warning by saying there was no guarantee these actions will get London an improved deal.

Mr Frost insists that Brussels needs to go further with concessions and also rejects the EU’s insistence that the European Court must be the final arbiter of disputes concerning trade in the North.

EU governments have now agreed the need for "robust" action against Britain if London follows through on its threat, Brussels officials said after the ambassadors’ meeting.

"The EU is preparing for the triggering of Article 16 by the UK. There is consensus among EU member states that such an arbitrary and unjustified move by the UK will be met with a clear European response," one EU diplomat said.

Among the options open to the EU are trade sanctions up to the total suspension of the so-called “Trade and Cooperation Agreement” agreed by both sides last Christmas Eve and which frames trade and other relations in a post-Brexit world. A host of lesser sanctions like withdrawing cooperation are also possible.

It is not clear when the next step will be taken. Most observers believed no escalation would happen as long as UK were hosting the Cop 26 climate change global summit in Glasgow which ends on Friday.

Negotiations are likely to continue into next week at least and Mr Frost said he will stick with them and try for a result.

"There is still a real opportunity to turn away from confrontation to move beyond these current difficulties. I certainly will not give up on this process, unless and until, it is abundantly clear that nothing more can be done. We are certainly not at that point yet," the UK Brexit minister said.

