Dave Halloran had a gift for helping trainee journalists and charting them on a steady path over four decades 

Former colleagues Tom Brady, Tom Rowley and Tom Burke at the funeral of former Deputy Group News Editor Dave Halloran today. Pic David Conachy.

Former Group News Editor Paul Dunne and Tony Williams at the funeral of former Deputy Group News Editor, Dave Halloran. Pic: David Conachy

The funeral of former Deputy Group New Editor Dave Halloran was held today at St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer. Pic: David Conachy

YOUNG cub reporters who climbed the dark stairs, filled with trepidation, to the old Irish Independent offices on Dublin’s Middle Abbey Street were instantly reassured by the presence of Dave Halloran.

Assailed by the smell of hot metal and newsprint and the bewildering pitch of an action-packed newsroom operating at full tilt, the tall, kindly man from Co Mayo with the twinkle in his eye would take youngsters under his wing and chart them a steady path in the often treacherous seas of national newspapers.

Many of those journalists were present to pay their last respects outside the Church of St John The Evangelist in Ballinteer, in Dublin, as his funeral took place today.

Chief mourners were Dave’s beloved wife, Mary, with whom he had spent almost 55 years, their son Brendan and daughter Catherine. He was predeceased by another daughter, Claire, who died in infancy. His sister, Sr Marie Celine, a Mercy nun in Athlone, was also present, while his sister Bernie watched on a live stream from her home in the UK.

In attendance also were many former colleagues at the Irish Independent - where Dave had worked for almost 40 years and he had been Deputy Group News Editor until his retirement in 2007.

His friends and former ‘Indo’ colleagues brought gifts to the altar symbolising Dave’s life included his golf clubs, brought up by John Foley; a crucifix brought up by Gene McKenna and a Mayo GAA scarf by Tom Rowley. His long career in journalism was represented by a copy of the Irish Independent, brought up by Chris Glennon.

Celebrant Fr Liam Belton PP said Dave had a deep faith which he had been given in the west of Ireland and brought with him to Dublin.

He was also a “good everyday man too” who was able to enjoy life, he added.

A prayer for the family was said by his niece Kathy Halloran of RTÉ, with prayers also offered for the staff of St Vincent’s hospital and consultants at the Beacon hospital, “not just for David but for the past difficult 18 months.”

His son, Brendan, on behalf of the family said his father had been born in Ballina, Co Mayo in 1942 as the youngest of 10 children. Academically gifted, he had done well in school and took a job with the Mayo News in his home town. This was unusual because in those days, many of his peers had to emigrate, Brendan said.

He worked with the Drogheda Independent before joining the Irish Independent in 1970 where he quickly rose through the ranks and he had a particular gift for helping trainee journalists. “He made them feel at home,” said Brendan.

Indeed, journalism became the family trade – with brother, Danno, his daughter Catherine and niece Kathy Halloran also joining Dave in the industry.

Among his former colleagues in attendance were: former Group News Editor Paul Dunne; former political editor Chris Glennon; former sports editors Pat Courtney and PJ Cunningham; former news editor of the Evening Herald, Martin Brennan; former education editor John Walshe and former Environmental Editor Treacy Hogan. Jim Eady, former head of the NUJ, Irish Times journalist Miriam Lord; Irish Independent Education Editor Katherine Donnelly and Irish Independent Motoring Editor Eddie Cunningham were also present. Also present was Nóirín Hegarty, former Sunday Tribune editor.

He loved to travel and was a staunch supporter of Mayo GAA and an excellent golfer – who had enjoyed a solid 10 year run of winning a turkey in the Christmas competition organised by the Dublin Journalists Golf Society.

Catherine Halloran thanked medics who had cared for her father and his dear friends in the ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ club.

And with a final round of applause for a man who had lived life so well, his coffin left the church to the sound of The West’s Awake.



