Dave Fanning’s ‘Nuremberg trial’ jibe at Oireachtas Committee is ‘not appropriate’, RTÉ boss says as 2FM DJ apologises

New RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst has said it was “not appropriate” for RTÉ radio DJ Dave Fanning to call the Oireachtas committees that Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly and RTÉ executives are facing a “nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial”.

RTÉ host Dave Fanning, who is a client of Mr Kelly’s agency NK Management, on Tuesday told his Twitter followers that his radio show might come as a “distraction” to the committee hearings.

"I think we all need a distraction from that nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial,” he said.

Mr Fanning has since issued an apology for the comments this afternoon.

"I want to apologise unreservedly to the Oireachtas Committee for my ill judged comment regarding this weeks hearings. There was no intention to trivialise the proceedings,” Mr Fanning tweeted.

The matter was raised this morning before the Public Accounts Committee by Labour TD Alan Kelly, who said an RTÉ presenter referred to the PAC meeting as being “nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial” yesterday and asked “how this is appropriate”.

"A person who is paid by the taxpayer – through his agent [Noel Kelly] – on RTÉ saying, effectively, what the Public Accounts Committee are doing

“That is not appropriate from my point of view, as an employee or a contractor working for RTÉ because the work of this committee has been incredibly important in trying to cleanse this,” said Mr Bakhurst.

I think we all need a distraction from that nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial… So listen to our Rory Gallagher special tonight 10pm on Radio 1!! One of the all time greats. pic.twitter.com/FlI3Ypeqhz — Dave Fanning (@davefanning) July 11, 2023

“I thought that was very insulting,” said Mr Kelly.

Mr Kelly said: “If politicians said something of a similar ilk, you know what would happen”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The 2FM DJ has since deleted the tweet in question.

Mr Bakhurst did not say whether RTÉ management have spoken to Mr Fanning over the comment.

The former Late Late Show host Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly gave over six hours of testimony before the Media and the Public Accounts Committee.

The pair gave their account of the ongoing payments controversy at the public broadcaster.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member Catherine Murphy also alluded to the trials during the hearing, telling Mr Kelly: “This following instructions. It’s called the Nuremberg defence.”