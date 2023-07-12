Dave Fanning calls Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly’s appearance a ‘nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial’

"I think we all need a distraction from that nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial...”

RTÉ Radio One DJ Dave Fanning has described the appearance of Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly before two Dáil committees yesterday as a “nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial”.

The former Late Late Show host and his agent Noel Kelly gave over six hours of testimony before the Media and the Public Accounts Committee.

The pair gave their account of the ongoing payments controversy at the public broadcaster.

RTÉ host Dave Fanning, who is a client of Mr Kelly’s agency NK Management, yesterday told his Twitter followers that his radio show might come as a “distraction” to the committee hearings.

"I think we all need a distraction from that nonsensical Oireachtas Nuremberg trial,” he said.

"So listen to our Rory Gallagher special tonight 10pm on Radio 1. One of the all time greats."

Mr Fanning shared a photo of himself and the guitarist Rory Gallagher with the tweet.

His hour-long programme on Radio One last night featured music and an archive of interviews with the musician.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member Catherine Murphy also alluded to the trials during the hearing, telling Mr Kelly: “This following instructions. It’s called the Nuremberg defence.”

Mr Fanning recently admitted he “missed the mark” when speaking about the late Aslan frontman Christy Dignam on Today with Claire Byrne.

Speaking on the programme, Fanning said he believed the singer “blew it” by turning to heroin for a period and leaving the band for “five or six years.”

He was criticised for alluding to a previous interview with the star where Dignam opened up about childhood abuse.

Fanning asked whether he was “trying to pull the wool over my eyes.”

The radio host said on Twitter: “I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out.

"Comments were right, I was wrong - it was bad. I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the eighties and I totally missed the mark.

"Incredibly ill-timed and poor taste. I really didn’t intend to come across that way,” he said, describing Dignam as “one of the nicest and most genuine people I met in the music business.” as are all of Aslan, and I have said that many times down through the years.

"I particularly want to apologise to his family. Christy was always a gentleman who deserves better than that from me.”