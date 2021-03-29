| 13°C Dublin

Daughter says Jason Corbett spoke of moving home to Ireland in days before his murder

Major boost to US prosecutors

Jason Corbett and Molly Martens with Jason's sister Tracey Corbett Lynch and her husband David. Photo: Brendan Gleeson Expand
Molly and Tom Martens Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

One of the children of murdered Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39) has recalled him talking to them about moving back to Ireland from the US in the days before his death.

The revelation is a dramatic boost for North Carolina prosecutors who have consistently argued that the Limerick widower was killed by Tom (71) and Molly Martens (37) to prevent him bringing his children back to Ireland.

Mr Corbett had concerns about his American wife’s mental health issues and increasingly bizarre behaviour – and his sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, has consistently maintained he planned to bring his two children, Jack (16) and Sarah (14), back to Ireland amid concerns for their welfare.

