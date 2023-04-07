Date announced for upcoming €200 cost-of-living support that will be paid to pensioners, carers and people with disabilities

The lump sum will also be received by lone parents and people whose spouse has died

The support will be paid to over 1.3 million people during the week starting Monday, April 24.

Almost 1.3 million people will be issued with a one-off €200 cost-of-living support payment later this month.

The Department of Social Protection has confirmed that the support will be paid on the week starting Monday, April 24.

The recipients will be made up of groups including pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents, widows and widowers. It will be paid in addition to their normal weekly payment.

The €200 lump sum will also be paid to people who receive the Working Family Payment and who have not received the lump sum on their primary payment.

Those eligible for the payment will be issued the support automatically.

The one-off scheme will cost the exchequer €261 million.

An additional lump-sum payment of €100 for each child will be paid in June to people receiving Child Benefit.

A payment will also be paid this year in respect of each child for whom the back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance is paid. For a child aged four to 11, the payment will be €260 and for children aged 12-plus it will be €385.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said: “In February, I was delighted to secure Government approval for over €410 million in additional supports to be paid to families in the coming months.

"This €200 lump-sum payment is the first of these measures and will be followed in June by an extra €100 per child for people receiving Child Benefit.

“Parents who receive the back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer.

“I’m pleased today to announce the details of this additional support, which I know will benefit so many families in towns and villages nationwide.”

The one-off €200 cost-of-living lumps sum will be paid to those who receive the following supports: