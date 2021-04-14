Data watchdog writes to Sinn Féin over secret database with personal details on millions of voters

The Data Protection Commissioner has written to Sinn Féin over concerns about the personal information of millions of voters potentially being stored on an internal party database.

Following revelations on Independent.ie about a secret Sinn Féin voter database, the Commissioner has written to the party seeking answers to a series of questions about the system.

A spokesperson for the Data Protection Commissioner said: “This afternoon we have contacted Sinn Féin with a series of questions arising from matters arising from media reporting.”

Read More

Central to the Commissioner’s questions are concerns over whether Sinn Féin has fully complied with data protection laws in developing a national voter database.

The Commissioner is expected to ask Sinn Féin if they followed all GDPR laws in setting up the Abú system which would include telling people their personal information was being upload to a party database.

Sinn Féin has have said they have complied with all GDPR requirements but have refused to answer questions about how Abú system works and what information is being stored relating to voters.

They are also refusing to say where the servers of the system which could potentially hold the names and addresses of 3.5m voters is being held. The party will only say the servers are in the EU.

Details of Sinn Féin’s Abú system emerged from a tranche of internal documents detailing how the voter database worked.

A manual for Abú describes it as “Sinn Féin’s new online system for voter and canvass management and election analysis” and says it is a “powerful new tool”.

The leaked documents also revealed Sinn Féin representatives are being encouraged to “elicit” information from Facebook users which could be cross-referenced with the Abú system to locate their home addresses.

A 16 digital training presentation said Facebook shows a person's name and "roughly where they live" but Sinn Féin members were then told to get more information from users which could be run through Abú to “pinpoint” their home addresses.

Then they were told to "tag them as a social media engaged and follow up with a canvass on their doorstep".

Read More

Online Editors