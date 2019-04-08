People don't have an "absolute right" to have their names spelled correctly with fadas, the State data watchdog has ruled.

Data watchdog rules there's no 'absolute right' to fada in name

A television producer being treated for cancer, who complained to the Data Protection Commission (DPC) after medics refused to include the fada on his name, has described the finding as a "disgrace".

Ciarán Ó Cofaigh (51) alleges the HSE was in breach of strict EU rules when University Hospital Galway - where he is being treated through radiotherapy - told him its computer software doesn't allow for fadas.

After an eight-month investigation into the complaint, the DPC has ruled an individual's right to have their records rectified "is not an absolute right" and "depends on the circumstances in each individual case".

"You often hear of the right to defend your good name - I don't even have a right to a name," said Mr Ó Cofaigh.

