Data Protection Commission investigating Savills’ ‘proof of funds’ demand for home viewing

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) is investigating the practice of Savills estate agents demanding detailed financial information from home buyers before they are allowed to view the property.

It comes as house hunters revealed Savills requested detailed financial information from people that applied to view houses in Somerton, Lucan, to prove they had the genuine means to buy it.

Potential buyers have met the requests with anger at what they claim is an invasion of privacy.

In a letter to Rebecca Moynihan, the DPC said it “shared the concerns” of the Labour Party senator following media reports “with regard to the collection of personal data to view homes in Somerton”.

The DPC confirmed it had contacted Savills with a number of enquiries in relation to the alleged practice of demanding detailed information.

Senator Moynihan has also contacted the Competition Authority on the matter.

She said it was “very odd, at best," that estate agents would be collecting so much personal data from people simply to view houses.

“This is a really dangerous hole for us to go down, and the State authorities need to step in to ensure that we don’t see this information being used to fix prices and we don’t see estate agents maintaining vast databses of prospective buyers’ data,” Ms Moynihan said.

People that logged an interest in viewing the 44 properties for sale at Somerton development were required to fill out a questionnaire providing proof of a mortgage approval in principle; evidence of a Help-to-buy grant, if applicable; evidence of savings to be used in the purchase and evidence of gifts from family members, if this applied.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said requesting “this level of info from a prospective buyer to view a home is simply wrong”.

Savills defended the practice and said that claims it was seeking the financial details before setting the price for the homes was wrong and that the homes have a set price.

It said it got 5,000 inquiries for the first phase of the development and needed to ensure that only those genuinely interested in buying get to view the show house, given the difficulties imposed by Covid.

A Savills spokesman said that it was not seeking that people provide all their financial information, such as listing all their savings.

He said it is sufficient to provide enough information to prove that the potential buyer could afford the home.