DART services suspended due to ‘tragic incident’, Portlaoise Station reopens after vehicle hits bridge

DART services are not operating through Clongriffin station in Dublin due to a “tragic incident” on the line, Irish Rail has said.

Services between Howth Junction and Malahide are suspended until further notice as a result.

The incident occurred shortly before 8am.

Northern commuter services are operating from and to Malahide and services continue to operate between Howth Junction and Howth.

The 6:50am Belfast/Connolly service will terminate in Drogheda this morning due to the incident on the line at Clongriffin.

Dublin Bus will honour all rail tickets in the area, an Irish Rail spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, services were also suspended through Portlaoise Station due to a vehicle having struck a bridge.

They resumed through the station shortly after 9am, though delays to some services of approximately 25 minutes are to be expected.

More to follow...