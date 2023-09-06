DART services resume following ‘tragic incident’, Portlaoise Station reopens after vehicle hits bridge

Dart services are suspended through Clongriffin this morning.

DART services have resumed through Clongriffin station in Dublin following a “tragic incident” that occurred on the line earlier this morning, Irish Rail has said.

Services between Howth Junction and Malahide were suspended until further notice as a result.

They resumed around midday though delays are still to be expected.

The incident occurred shortly before 8am.

Northern commuter services were operating from and to Malahide and services continued to operate between Howth Junction and Howth.

The 6:50am Belfast/Connolly service terminated in Drogheda this morning due to the incident on the line at Clongriffin.

Dublin Bus honoured all rail tickets in the area, an Irish Rail spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, services were also suspended through Portlaoise Station due to a vehicle having struck a bridge.

They resumed through the station shortly after 9am, though delays to some services of approximately 25 minutes are to be expected.