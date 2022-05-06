| 15°C Dublin

Darkness into Light: Charlie Bird says ‘while I still can, I am going to help anyone who needs help’

The former broadcaster, who has motor neurone disease determined to continue ‘extending the hand of friendship’ despite worsening health

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick before his charity climb, which raised close to €2.75m. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick before his charity climb, which raised close to €2.75m. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Nicola Anderson

CHARLIE BIRD has vowed “to help anyone who needs help” while he still can, refusing to allow his worsening health stop him from “extending the hand of friendship” as he leads a Darkness into Light walk in Co Wicklow.

The former RTÉ broadcaster (72) will form an important part of the fundraiser for Pieta, raising vital funds for mental health by taking part in the walk in Bray tomorrow morning.

