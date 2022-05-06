Darkness into Light: Charlie Bird says ‘while I still can, I am going to help anyone who needs help’

CHARLIE BIRD has vowed “to help anyone who needs help” while he still can, refusing to allow his worsening health stop him from “extending the hand of friendship” as he leads a Darkness into Light walk in Co Wicklow.

The former RTÉ broadcaster (72) will form an important part of the fundraiser for Pieta, raising vital funds for mental health by taking part in the walk in Bray tomorrow morning.

“When I was asked a month or so ago if I would go on the Darkness into Light walk, I promised myself that I would go and do it,” he told Independent.ie.

“Yes, things are very tough for me, but they are tough for so many other people and we need to extend the hand of kindness and friendship to them.

“I am not going to hide from myself what is going on in my life.”

The Bray event is being organised this year by Bray Lions Club. This is the first time since the pandemic that it has been possible to hold the Darkness into Light walk in person. Organised by the charity Pieta, the funds raised help provide lifesaving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide.

It returns with organised walks in over 17 countries across five continents, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing through to dawn.

The latest figures show that in 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received nearly 100,000 calls and texts – close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week.

Last month, Mr Bird climbed Croagh Patrick for his ‘Climb with Charlie’ event to raise money for Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association following his diagnosis with Bulbar-onset motor neurone disease. The climb raised close to €2.75 million.

Since then, Mr Bird has suffered a deterioration in his health.

“Almost five weeks ago I was physically able to climb Croagh Patrick. People see me out walking all the time and they tell me that I am looking great, but the truth is that belies how I am physically in other areas,” he said, adding that his voice is “almost completely gone”.

Meanwhile, his swallow – which was already causing a problem for him before his diagnosis in October – has deteriorated even further “in the last couple of weeks”. He posted an update on Twitter saying that sitting down to eat a meal “is turning into a nightmare”.

“I never know when I am going to have a really bad coughing fit,” he told Independent.ie, emailing a reply to questions.

“So while I can still walk, truthfully my motor neurone is getting progressively worse.

“But I am still continuing to try and function, and the Darkness into Light walk for Pieta is very important for me.”

He said he understands that there are people who have “both emotional and physical challenges every day”.

“I understand that many people are in dark places emotionally and we need to make sure they can get crucial help and assistance and that is why the work of Pieta is so important.”

Mr Bird also revealed that another one of “the awful side-effects” of his disease is that he can begin to cry at any time.

“Particularly during the climb of Coagh Patrick, I got very emotional on many occasions and I just couldn’t hold the tears back,” he said.

“And the truth is that is still happening to me now. Sometimes I am out walking and people tell me what a great person I was climbing the Reek, and it can just set me off crying.

“But while I still can, I am going to help anyone who needs help.”

Mr Bird admitted he was facing “an uncertain future with “no idea how long more I will survive”.

However, he has been totally uplifted by the success of his Croagh Patrick fundraiser, adding: “Walking with Pieta will lift me even more.”

And he maintains his awareness of others undergoing difficulties in life, even as he faces his own struggles.

“You never know what the person who is standing beside you might be going through. We need to reach out and always be prepared to extend the hand of friendship,” he said.

“So no matter what I am facing now, the main thing for me is to continue to extend that hand of friendship.”