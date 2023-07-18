‘Dark cloud’ over Laois following father and son’s death in Turkey holiday tragedy

An Irish father and son have been killed in a road traffic crash while on holiday in Turkey.

They have been named locally as Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10) from Co Laois.

They were in Turkey with other family members when the accident occurred yesterday afternoon.

The father and son are understood to have been travelling on a motorcycle which was in collision with a bus near Alanya.

Other members of the family who were on the holiday in Turkey were not involved in the incident.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, a close neighbour of the family, told RTÉ’s News at One that Mr Fitzpatrick and Dylan were on holiday with an older 16-year-old boy who was not involved in the collision. Family members are now trying to fly to Turkey in the wake of the tragedy.

"They were due to fly home today as I understand it and were involved in a fatal accident yesterday, on a moped, and it appears there was a second vehicle involved,” said Mr Stanley.

"They would actually be neighbours of mine here in the estate where I live and obviously there's shock and devastation at the loss of the of these two people.

"The 10-year-old boy was very popular here in the neighbourhood, he would’ve played and mixed with all the kids.

“Really it's an awful situation and the mother of the boy was here she's obviously trying to get to Turkey, to fly out at the moment. So it's a really serious situation,” he said.

Mr Stanley spoke to the grandparents of Mr Fitzpatrick and said “nothing can prepare you for something like that”.

"They’ve lost a son and a grandson. It’s a huge shock. In the last few hours of their holiday. It seems to have been a simple quick trip to pick up something essential. A last minute errand and the fatal accident happened.

"The Turkish police then notified the other family members at the time when that happened,” he said.

Monsignor John Byrne, the parish priest of Portlaoise said there is a “dark cloud over the community”.

“Both sides of the family are Portlaoise through and through… A great, just wave of shock and sympathy has been extended to them. We know that the family have difficult days ahead now but please God the support of their strong family and community will help,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime programme.

Fr Byrne said the Fitzpatrick family are a big part of local GAA club and Dylan was in fourth class in a local primary school. He said the loss has sent “ripples” of sadness throughout the community and people are “trying to do their best to get their heads around this and support the family”.

“How a family copes with this is really very, very difficult. There is a strong community here and they’re well embedded in the community and there will be those supports,” he added.

Chairman of Portlaoise GAA, Eamon Fennelly, said Mr Fitzpatrick was a “talented underage hurler” and his whole family are “immersed in the club”.

“It’s a huge shock for everyone in the club. A lot of us would have been so closely connected with Eoin when he was playing. He was a very good player. Everyone is in shock,” he said.

Eoin’s father Frank attends every Portlaoise match, while his mother worked on the Mná na gClub committee for many years, Mr Fennelly said.

“Eoin was a very talented underage hurler. I remember being at an under-16s hurling final and he must have scored seven, eight, nine points,” he said.

“He was a citóg and he was a free taker, and he was the main man from a scoring point of view on his underage teams.”

Mr Fennelly said Mr Fitzpatrick progressed to adult hurling and also played soccer with Portlaoise AFC.

The death of Mr Fitzpatrick and Dylan is the second major tragedy to rock the GAA club this year, following the death of 15-year-old David Brown who was killed in a quad bike accident on Easter Sunday.

The teenager was remembered as a “wonderfully talented and kind young man” who was destined for a bright future.

Mr Fennelly said the community rallied around the Brown family at the time and the same support is being offered to the Fitzpatrick and Dowling families now.

“This is the second tragedy that’s after hitting is now in a number of months. Young David Brown was killed and that was horrific. He was a really talented lad. So, this is the second tragedy that’s after hitting the club and this is a big shock as well because this is a family that are immersed in the club.

“I’ve reached out to family and we’ll be there to support them. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the extended family and we’ll be there to support them in any possible way that we can,” he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family.

"As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case," a spokesperson said.

Turkish media reports said that Mr Fitzpatrick and Dylan were travelling on a motorbike and were involved in a collision with a bus which was travelling from Alanya to Mersin on the D-400 highway in Kargicak District at around 3.30pm Turkish time on Monday.

A large number of ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene but the man and boy were later pronounced dead.

Media reports from Alanya also said the driver of the bus was detained by police for questioning.

