‘Dark cloud’ over community after sudden death of Cavan GAA star

Tributes have been paid to a young Cavan GAA star who tragically died at the weekend.

News of Liam Vesey’s death on Sunday, January 8, has sent shockwaves through the local community in Belturbet and the wider area.

Liam was 18-years-old and formerly attended St Patrick’s College in Cavan. He played football with Belturbet’s Rory O'Moore's GAA club which has led tributes to him.

"We are all deeply saddened by the tragic news which we learned this morning about the passing of our dear friend and teammate, Liam, and indeed a dark cloud hangs over the whole town and wider community today,” the club said in a statement.

“As a club, and as a community, it’s important now more than ever that we all rally together in support of the Vesey family, and of one another… We are here to help, in whatever way we can.”

Liam Vesey came from a large family that is well-known in the locality.

Details of his funeral arrangements have been posted on Rip.ie.

"Liam Vesey, Drumbarlum, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 8th January 2023. Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Catherine, father Martin, brothers Daniel, Conor, Brendan, Shane, Callum and Jack, darling sister Molly, uncle Anthony and cousin Ronan, relatives and friends,” the funeral notice states.

His remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home from 5 to 7pm tomorrow evening, while a requiem mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Staghall, at noon on Wednesday.

Mr Vesey’s remains were brought back to his family home this evening and members of his beloved GAA club formed a guard of honour “in memory of Liam” near the residence.

Local Councillor Brendan Fay described Liam as a “wonderful young lad”.

"This devastating and shocking news today has hit the Belturbet community very hard. Liam Vesey, a wonderful young lad and member of our local Belturbet Rory O'Moore's GFC will be sorely missed and grieved for by the whole community,” he said

"To the young people of our community who will be trying to process this and deal with the feelings of shock and grief, please know that all of us at SOSAD Cavan (Save Our Sons And Daughters) are here to help you. Share the helpline numbers with your friends, talk to each other, talk to your parents and trusted adults in your lives. Do not be afraid to share how you feel. We are all here for you.”

A local business posted a message on social media saying: “A dark cloud hangs over our town and surrounding areas today. Condolences to the Vesey family, May Liam rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, a barbershop which Liam frequented wrote: “For some moments in life there are just no words… It’s with great sadness that we’ve learned of the passing of one of my great customers, the beloved Liam Vesey.”

The Belturbet youth service Bounce Back said it is open to help those affected by the tragedy.

"The Entire Community in Belturbet and beyond is deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely passing of Liam,” it said in a statement.

“We all offer our sincere condolences to Liam's family and friends, both near & far.

“Bounce Back Youth Hub Will be open all day everyday if anybody wishes to call in for tea, support or just even be among friends.”