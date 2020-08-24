Dara Calleary resigns as deputy leader of Fianna Fail

Dara Calleary, who has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fail (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former agriculture minister Dara Calleary has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fail, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheal Martin said that Mr Calleary has also resigned as national secretary of the party and that his colleague is "very, very sorry" for attending a golf dinner during the pandemic.

It comes days after the Mayo TD resigned as minister for agriculture in wake of the golf society dinner in Galway.

Mr Martin said Mr Calleary volunteered to step down from the roles.

Mr Martin told RTE's Today with Claire Byrne: "He knows he did wrong, he knows he got it wrong and he understood the key point that the actions by him... he doesn't play golf, but by going down to speak he essentially was undermining the authority of the Government to bring in restrictions."

Gardai are investigating whether coronavirus regulations were broken in holding the Oireachtas golf society event two days after the Government announced it intended to curb the numbers permitted to gather together.

A resurgence in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks has led Ireland to backtrack on some of its plan to reopen society after lockdown.

The function was held across two rooms in the hotel in Clifden.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe was among others on the guest list.

Mr Martin said he could not call for the former attorney general to step down as there is a separation of powers.

"I don't believe he should have been at that event, but I think within the judicial arm of government, the judicial arm have to deal with this. The political arm of our constitution can't deal with it," he added.

Mr Martin also denied that the Government is falling apart, adding that it is "tenable".

"It will survive. I've had good meetings with (Tanaiste) Leo Varadkar, with Eamon Ryan in terms of these key issues," he added. "There will be challenges."

The Taoiseach will also be speaking to the Ceann Comhairle on Monday to agree a date for the Dail to return, which is expected to be next week.

Online Editors