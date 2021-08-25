Danny DeVito stunt double needed as ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ films in Dublin this weekend

A Dublin doppelganger for Danny DeVito is needed this weekend as the Always Sunny cast shoot in the capital.

The cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are in Dublin filming for the hit show this weekend and are looking for a stunt double for Danny DeVito.

Filming for the 15th season of the Netflix and FX show began last week and ‘The Gang’ are shooting scenes in the capital this Sunday.

One of the show’s main characters and not-so-lovable rogues is Frank Reynolds, played by Danny DeVito. The show’s casting directors are now searching for a doppelganger for DeVito to stand in as a stunt double for the diminutive 76-year-old.

Casting directors will be looking for a particular body type as the actor stands at just 4ft10in, but people wishing to apply can do so through MovieExtras.ie.

“Yes, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are coming to Ireland! And we need a Danny DeVito Double. Shooting is this Sunday, August 29, and the location is Dublin. Height: 4ft5, Large, Waist pant 41. If you know anyone that could work, please share, this is paid work,” the company said on their Facebook page.

The show, which centres around a group of dysfunctional friends who run an Irish bar in Philadelphia, premiered in 2005 and quickly gained a cult following but over the last decade has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Last Christmas, it was confirmed the show would return for at least another four seasons, adding to the longevity of the already longest-running live action scripted comedy series on television.



