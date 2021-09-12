Daniel O'Donnell welcomes twins into his extended family

Daniel O'Donnell and his niece Patricia's new twin girls Ava and Kayleigh

Daniel O'Donnell is over the moon after welcoming twins into his family.

Daniel's niece and personal assistant Patricia Swan gave birth to two beautiful little girls earlier this week leaving the millionaire entertainer delighted.

The Donegal man even posed for pictures with the new arrivals on his Facebook page.

He said proudly: "Many of you will know my niece Trish who is also my PA from when she travelled with me on the road.

"I’m delighted to announce that Trish and her husband Neil have just become the proud parents of twin girls Ava and Kayleigh born on September 8th.

"To say we are all over the moon is an understatement.

"We are thrilled for them and the twins big sister Mia who has just celebrated her 2nd birthday.”

Daniel and Patricia are very close and he even sang at her wedding in Kincasslagh to hubby Neil back in 2017.

He even went one further and arranged a 'flashmob' song of How Great Thou Art.